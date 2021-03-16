NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of NortonLifeLock worth $136,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,967.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

