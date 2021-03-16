NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 10.3%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 10,430,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,331,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NOV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NOV by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

