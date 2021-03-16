Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

