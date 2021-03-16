NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

