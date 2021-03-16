NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 11th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NOW by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 22,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,930. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

