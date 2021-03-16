NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $366,961.76

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a market cap of $366,961.76 and approximately $151.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004318 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

