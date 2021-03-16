NS Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 16,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $5,132,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 177,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.