Nucleus Vision 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $19.30 million and $1.07 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.00653241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

