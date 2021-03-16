Nucleus Vision Market Cap Hits $18.83 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $18.83 million and approximately $992,474.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

