Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

NUE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

