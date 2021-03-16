Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83.

Shares of NUE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

