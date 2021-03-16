Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83.
Shares of NUE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.
In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
