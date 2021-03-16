NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.11 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $91.58 million and $63.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

