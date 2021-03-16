Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 28,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

