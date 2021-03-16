Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE NKG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 45,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,416. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
