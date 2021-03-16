Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NKG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 45,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,416. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.