Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
