Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,750. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

