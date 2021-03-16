NuVista Energy (NUVSF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $1.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.25 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $2.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NUVSF remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

