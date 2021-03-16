NVR (NYSE:NVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,670.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,606.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,241.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.