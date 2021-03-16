NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser Sells 15,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $202.78. 6,870,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $77,784,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

