Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.42 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 1,547,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,183,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

