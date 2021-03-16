Observer Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 136.4% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and $124.82 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00669413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

