Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 10%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares fell 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. 4,043,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,564,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.