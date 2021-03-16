Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $574.57 million and $52.50 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.