Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.43. 1,049,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,319,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Specifically, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

