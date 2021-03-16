OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $254,373.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

