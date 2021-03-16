OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OCI has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OCINF traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

