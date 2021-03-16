Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $9.13. 20,130,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 71,566,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

