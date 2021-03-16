Offshift Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $281,078.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00008698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,519.80 or 1.00020552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

