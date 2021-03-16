Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $222.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

