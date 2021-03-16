Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $222.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.
NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $235.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
