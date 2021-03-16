Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 137,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

