Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 33644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Olin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Olin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.