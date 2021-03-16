Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

