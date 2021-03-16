Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

