OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.64.

ONCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

