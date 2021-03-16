ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,172 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of ONE Gas worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

