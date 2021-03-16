ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Edward Jones

Equities research analysts at Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.