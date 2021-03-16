Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,990 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

ONTO stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 403,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,574. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.