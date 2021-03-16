Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00004259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $18,182.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.