Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $5.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -115.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.