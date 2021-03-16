OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. OPKO Health posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 166,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

