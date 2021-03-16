Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.82.

ALGT stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $270.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.