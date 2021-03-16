Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

