OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Hits $40.14 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00454171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00061978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00106840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00071830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00568433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

