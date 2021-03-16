Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 532,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

