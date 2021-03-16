Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.25

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 527.1% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $547.84 million and $766.28 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.00653241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

