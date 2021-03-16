Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 36.5% in February

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 11th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.