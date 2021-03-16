Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) versus LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Critical Review

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 4.00 $24.26 million $0.86 7.02 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orchid Island Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 20.83% 2.04% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

