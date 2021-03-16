Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.35 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $216.41 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

