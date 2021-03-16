OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.09. 21,047,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 29,497,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $949.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

