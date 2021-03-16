OrganiGram’s (OGI) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.